5 Keychain Chargers That Will Save You From A Dead Phone Battery

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The last thing anyone wants to deal with while out and about is a phone battery on the verge of draining. If you're walking around in the middle of nowhere, you're not going to find an outlet, which means you need portable, reliable power. There are many cheap power banks that users swear by that could help here, but it's also in this circumstance that a keychain charger can definitively save the day; after all, unless you left the house in a major hurry, you probably have your keys with you, which means you've got a charger ready for action.

You can find a variety of compact chargers, each with a sturdy metal keyring that you can attach to your car or house keys, ensuring it's always on hand. Depending on the model, you can use these devices to charge not just your smartphone, but other devices like smartwatches and tablets. Amazon is a good place to look for these kinds of chargers, with several models priced below $50 for general affordability and user ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars to ensure consistent quality.