Can You Connect Two Wi-Fi Extenders To One Router?

If you have a standard router and you're running into trouble with a dead spot in your home, a reliable way to fix it is to install a Wi-Fi extender. That will do what it says on the tin: It will "extend" the range of your Wi-Fi network, providing a signal boost to areas that have spotty coverage. You're supposed to install extenders near the problematic area, which then act as a bridge between your primary router and devices in the dead zone. Netgear and TP-Link have some capable Wi-Fi extenders worth buying, which can work wonders for small homes. However, what about larger, more complex properties, and what if you have multiple dead zones? Can you connect two or more Wi-Fi extenders to a single router?

Technically, yes, you can, and it would probably work as you're expecting. But not so fast: The chances of multiple extenders creating a reliable and effective network aren't as high as you might think. That's because wireless devices tend to interfere with one another. Multiple Wi-Fi extenders in close proximity could slow things down, especially if they're not operating on separate wireless channels. Moreover, with some Wi-Fi extenders, when you set them up, you have to create a new SSID for the network it broadcasts and possibly a unique password. That means each extender acts as a separate and new network. Imagine trying to manage passwords for all of those different access points, especially if you have guests!

The better solution is to swap out your router for a mesh system. Mesh networks work similarly to a router and extender setup, enhancing it greatly with a single main hub and multiple satellite routers in remote areas to facilitate and boost the signal.