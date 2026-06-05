E Ink And MediaTek Are Teaming Up To Bring You The Next Generation Of Color E-Readers

A new generation of color e-readers is coming, adding a host of new features and enhanced picture quality. The technology is the byproduct of e-paper developer E Ink's deepened partnership with Taiwanese semiconductor firm MediaTek to incorporate the "world-first generative-AI-enabled eReader system-on-chip (SoC) with a built-in Hardware Timing Controller (Hardware TCON)" onto its color ePaper platforms. E Ink announced that the system will support E Ink's Gallery and Kaleido e-papers, found in many popular color e-readers and tablets. MediaTek's next ePaper SoCs will make their debut in the next-generation tablets from E Ink's Linfiny brand.

As JM Hung, E Ink's VP of Business Center, described in the press release, "building on our longstanding partnership with MediaTek, we continue to optimize the ePaper display experience." Hung continued, "The combination of next-generation SoCs and the latest color ePaper technologies not only delivers faster refresh performance and more refined color reproduction but also unlocks broader application opportunities for ePaper in education and reading markets, offering a new user experience that combines eye comfort with digital interactivity."

In addition to addressing industry-wide issues with color depth and refresh rates, the introduction of MediaTek's SoC will help the ePaper company expand its generative AI features. However, some readers question the utility of such features, as critics argue that the expanded capabilities detract from the e-reader's main functionalities. But with E Ink and MediaTek executives promising a paradigm-shifting technology, one can't help but speculate about the next generation of E Ink gadgets and e-readers.