2 Things The '60s Got Right About Space Exploration (And 2 Things They Got Wrong)

One of the most enduring works of science fiction from the 1960s (or any decade) is "2001: A Space Odyssey." While both Arthur C. Clarke's novel and Stanley Kubrick's film definitely missed the mark with some of their predictions (a topic we'll discuss a little further down), they were right about the notion of space flight relying on the assistance of various types of robots.

Are the robots used in modern space missions murderous, autonomous pseudo-villains like HAL 9000? No, or at least not yet. However, they can be quite sophisticated. Currently, robots in space perform such tasks as exploring the surface of Mars. We may not be able to send humans to the Red Planet just yet, but robots can certainly make the voyage. Without them, exploration of our own solar system would be even more challenging than it already is.

Recently, researchers from Stanford University also demonstrated a method that would allow an AI robot to navigate the International Space Station on its own. Such a development theoretically paves the way for future missions in which advanced robots play critical roles. Although robots serve many purposes on space missions, they can be particularly valuable when it comes to performing tasks and completing missions that might otherwise be too dangerous or impractical for human astronauts.