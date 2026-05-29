Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Exploded On The Launch Platform

What was supposed to be a routine test for Blue Origin literally went up in flames when one of its New Glenn rockets exploded on the launch pad. Late at night on May 28, Blue Origin was checking to ensure the New Glenn's engines were in working order (also called a "hotfire test") when the vessel transformed into a gigantic fireball. While Blue Origin has yet to disclose the cause of the explosion (its X/Twitter account only stated that an "anomaly" occurred), the company's owner, Jeff Bezos, has confirmed that all personnel were accounted for and safe.

Blue Origin's New Glenn just blew up at LC-36 while attempting to Static Fire ahead of NG-4.https://t.co/tANS0dWyIH pic.twitter.com/PztxFoBqIw — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) May 29, 2026

While the New Glenn rocket had no crew or cargo at the time of the explosion, the hotfire tests were being conducted in preparation for an upcoming launch. According to Reuters, the rocket was scheduled to carry and launch 48 Amazon Leo satellites into low-Earth orbit, and later haul lunar landers and cargo for upcoming Artemis missions that would pick up from where the recent and special Artemis II mission left off.

According to the current NASA Administrator, Jared Isaacman, NASA is working with Blue Origin to investigate the cause of the explosion. Furthermore, Bezos has promised that Blue Origin will help cover the damages the explosion dealt to the launchpad.