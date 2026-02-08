Blue Origin Is Coming For SpaceX With Over 5,000 Satellites Launching Sooner Than You'd Think

Blue Origin, the Space exploration company owned by Amazon titan Jeff Bezos,announced its latest plans to launch its new satellite communications network. Dubbed TeraWave, the constellation of 5,408 low and medium Earth orbit satellites will reportedly offer an internet network superior to its competitors, namely Elon Musk's SpaceX, delivering speeds as high as 6 terabits per second and enabling Blue Origin's global customers to process larger datasets.

Scheduled to begin deployment at the end of 2027, the constellation's lofty goals will heavily depend on the continued development of its New Glenn rocket. Completing its second mission in November 2025, when it sent two NASA Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (EscaPADE) spacecraft towards Mars, Blue Origin is the second company in history to launch and land a reusable orbital rocket booster. This milestone was a key accomplishment for orchestrating the scale of launches needed for the company's TeraWave satellite constellation.

The January 21, 2026, announcement is a major step for the Bezos-owned company, which is caught in a budding space race that has seen billionaires, nation states, and startups speeding to populate the next frontier with infrastructure projects ranging from lunar nuclear reactors to solar-powered orbital AI data centers. Bezos is heavily invested in this race, touting Blue Origin as his "most important work" in an op-ed with Fast Company, reportedly investing at least $10 billion in the company since 2000. In addition to Blue Origin, the billionaire is involved in Amazon's satellite division Leo, formerly Project Kuiper, which looks to rapidly scale its own constellation of 180 internet-providing satellites to roughly 3,200. Despite these grandiose plans, however, the collective achievements of Bezos' space efforts pale in comparison to those of its chief rival, SpaceX, prompting a key question: Can TeraWave close the gap?