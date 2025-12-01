NASA's Escapade Mars Mission Will Be Completely Different - Here's How

On November 13, NASA launched a new unmanned mission to Mars under the name ESCAPADE, short for Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers. The launch was met with fairly little fanfare in the press; unmanned Mars missions aren't exactly novel, as the American space agency has sent over a dozen satellites and rovers to the red planet, most notably the Perseverance rover (which takes some really nice photos). However, ESCAPADE is unlike any of those previous endeavors. For the first time in its history, NASA will be operating not one, but two spacecraft simultaneously on a single mission. They are a pair of orbiters that will circle Mars over the course of a full year, and by doubling up on spacecraft, NASA will be able to survey opposing sides of the planet at once.

By placing eyes at multiple points around Mars, ESCAPADE is poised to reveal a vision of the red planet more thorough than anything we've seen before, although it will take more than two years before the orbiters start sending data back to NASA. The intrepid orbiters are nicknamed Blue and Gold, after the school colors of the University of California, Berkeley, where they were designed. This collaboration is another first for NASA, and it points towards something even more fascinating about the mission. Despite being the first extraplanetary mission to use two spacecraft at once, ESCAPADE is actually poised to be one of NASA's cheapest projects in years, and it's all thanks to a controversial gamble that the agency has undertaken.