4 Vintage Pieces Of Audio Gear That Are In High Demand Today
Wading into the world of audio gear can be intimidating. With so many options, where do you even begin? Increasingly, people are putting aside modern advances in technology and coming back to the past. Vintage audio gear is highly sought after in 2026, much like other retro or vintage tech. A combination of audiophiles seeking a particular sound and nostalgia drives part of this hunt.
Another is that in 2026, the flipping and scalping culture has become more prevalent. Nerds around the world have picked up on the trends of people seeking out old hardware, with an excellent example being the current obsession with beige PC cases that are making a comeback with Gen Z. But the prices are astronomical in some cases. Now, apply this to speakers, receivers, or any old audio gear.
With vinyl and even cassettes picking up in popularity, what other audio gear is being chased down over Facebook Marketplace or eBay? We've scoured audio forums and articles from across the web to find the hottest old gear in the audio space.
Marantz 2285 Receivers
Known for its high-end gear, Marantz has been making audio receivers for decades. Set up in 1953, Marantz has produced some of the most recognizable equipment for people's speaker setups, with one particular item from the company's lineup that has fingers wiggling. In 1977, Marantz introduced the 2285 receiver and then followed it up with the 2285B.
These devices carry a hefty price online, with eBay listings regularly fetching over $2000. Face plates for the 2285B can be found for $400. Of course, with the spiraling prices of just about any hard-to-find equipment, the price for these receivers has leapt considerably. In 2021, a thread on the Vintage Audio subreddit was shocked that a few years prior, Marantz devices were being sold for $700 to $800.
Users talking on the Budget Audiophile subreddit back up the prices by stating that it's not just a nostalgia thing. The Marantz receivers are built better, even against other hardware at the time. One user even states that it's the "quintessential vintage brand," which is a huge reason for it being highly sought after. Others piping in from around the web also claim that the sound it can produce when paired with the right speakers isn't comparable.
JBL L100A
Incredible to look at, and even better to listen to, the JBL L100A, or L100 Century, was originally released in 1974. JBL took its studio monitors, the 4130, and altered it for the consumer. Featuring the highly sought-after wooden look, combined with a warm sound, these scream '70s listening, even when they're off. On eBay, they command a hefty price, along with the huge price tags on parts. A first-generation pair is listed at $2,500. The classic square foam runs around $150 to $300 in some cases. A limited edition variation, in all black, demands nearly $4,600 for an entirely unopened set. One of the lowest prices we've found for an original pair still sits in the $1,500 range.
From the Audiokarma forum, users in 2019 were in agreement that the JBL L100A is very much worth the price, but it's driven by demand. A user, seemingly half-joking, said it was "rich boomers trying to recapture [their] youth." JBL still produces the L100s, but as the forum states, it's not with the same heart. According to an active member, this is due to JBL's decisions to "force out" any older engineers, and eventually, Harman, which owned the company, "sold out," with it all picked up by Samsung.
Dual 1219 and 1229 Turntable
Produced between 1970 and '72, the Dual 1219 turntable was often a sought-after device or a top-pick for a first vinyl player. Back in the day, it retailed for $185, and is claimed to be one of the most popular models. Fairly rudimentary these days, those selling the Dual 1219 turntable on eBay or other second-hand stores have priced it anywhere from $150 (parts only) to near $1,500, for a complete-in-box version.
The Dual 1219 was followed by the 1229, which an Audiokarma forum member describes as being the same device, just with a few updates. One way to tell the difference is that the 1219 will typically come with metal knobs for controlling the device, while the 1229 sports plastic and a strobe light for keeping tabs. One user warns that if you wind up with a plastic knob-equipped dual player, watch out for scrapes on the metal.
Outside of this, the 1229 being a little more feature-rich, regularly appears to warrant pricing from $200 for parts and spares, to over $850, and even one refurbished unit asking for nearly $1,200. Another unit in pretty good nick is asking for $2,229.99.
McIntosh MC275 MK1
In 2008, High Fidelity wrote a review for the original McIntosh MC275 tube amplifier, stating that just because something "is old does not make it worth collecting." Further, the review says that the vintage gear needs to stand up to the modern fare. A forum goer on the Steve Hoffman forums said that once fixed up, the original McIntosh MC275 is as good as the version that was available in 2007.
Nearly 20 years on from those discussions, the McIntosh MC275 V1 is still considered one of the best amplifiers in its circuit. It has been surpassed by current iterations, like the Mark VI, with some users claiming that the output far exceeds the original. However, the original MC275 still drives a hard bargain, with refurbished models going for $5,000. Some units even carry the heftier price tag of $8,400.
The McIntosh MC275 is expensive new, and adding in the vintage element for collecting or nostalgia-driven purchases, there's a reason they run for so much. However, the demand for them has presumably been driven slightly by the resurgence of tube amplifiers in the last few years. It's a weird, quirky bit of forgotten tech, so of course, people want it.