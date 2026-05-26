Everyone Had These PC Cases In The '90s, And Now They're Making A Comeback With Gen-Z
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A new trend popping up around PC building is throwback cases. Companies like SilverStone and Thermaltake are producing "sleeper" cases, which are built around modern needs, but in the classic beige to off-white color that PCs were known for in the 1990s. These are becoming hot favorites for younger individuals, like Gen Z, who are already responsible for some retro gadgets making a comeback.
Modern PC cases are often aesthetically pleasing, but can be a bit much for some users. Useless RGB filling the room with unwanted light, or even tempered glass shattering on a cold, tiled floor, are two reasons people might want to go back. "Sleeper builds" have been around for quite some time, with YouTubers often packing high-end parts into either a throwback case or even using original beige boxes from back in the day.
Gen Z is already being clocked as a generation deliberately going back to older tech. Reports from Business Insider indicate this is driven by AI anxiety, as PC cases aren't the only thing they're returning to. Old-school iPods and early digital cameras have become "cool" to the teens and young adults that make up Gen Z. However, this now being a "trend" is having a noticeable effect on second-hand markets.
Old PC case prices have become ridiculous
As with any trend, this has now pushed up the price of old cases online. One team, Linus Tech Tips, will sporadically feature retro-inspired builds, which fans have noticed on the Linus Tech Tips forums. In a thread about eBay listings of what is ostensibly old junk, users are shocked to find the prices whacked onto them.
What would sell for $30 at most is now selling for double or even more than that. An old case that comes with a power supply intended for an Intel 386/486 PC from the early '90s is now $111.51. Another, an Antec Plus case, sold for $341.15 in April. One eBay seller has been trying to sell only the front panel of a previously beaten-up machine for $69. Aside from the weird pricing that any trending product seems to incorporate, this could be related to another side-trend spurred by the return to vintage PCs.
Some content creators have taken to building dedicated machines to replicate the original experience as closely as possible. Excellent restoration efforts have been made by channels like Tech Tangents, Action Retro, and LGR, which may influence audiences to secure their own dedicated retro box. This has leaked onto other social media, with TikTok users such as Anna Belle sharing full setups they use to educate and entertain users about how PCs used to work. As with any cultural trend in 2026, it appears that some are taking it to extremes.