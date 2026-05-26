Everyone Had These PC Cases In The '90s, And Now They're Making A Comeback With Gen-Z

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A new trend popping up around PC building is throwback cases. Companies like SilverStone and Thermaltake are producing "sleeper" cases, which are built around modern needs, but in the classic beige to off-white color that PCs were known for in the 1990s. These are becoming hot favorites for younger individuals, like Gen Z, who are already responsible for some retro gadgets making a comeback.

Modern PC cases are often aesthetically pleasing, but can be a bit much for some users. Useless RGB filling the room with unwanted light, or even tempered glass shattering on a cold, tiled floor, are two reasons people might want to go back. "Sleeper builds" have been around for quite some time, with YouTubers often packing high-end parts into either a throwback case or even using original beige boxes from back in the day.

Gen Z is already being clocked as a generation deliberately going back to older tech. Reports from Business Insider indicate this is driven by AI anxiety, as PC cases aren't the only thing they're returning to. Old-school iPods and early digital cameras have become "cool" to the teens and young adults that make up Gen Z. However, this now being a "trend" is having a noticeable effect on second-hand markets.