Your Old 2000s Digital Cameras Are Cool Again, And It's Pretty Clear Why

Smartphone camera technology has come a long way since the days of blurry pics captured via flip phones. There's even an argument to be made that, given the strength of most smartphone cameras (which can vary depending on your particular brand of smartphone camera), there's no need for a separate budget-friendly digital camera any longer. Thus, it may come as a surprise that consumers (and particularly teen and Gen Z tech users) have begun to re-embrace the compact digital cameras that millennials previously used out of necessity. However, upon closer inspection of this trend, it's clear there are a few valid reasons younger amateur photographers have given digicams another moment to shine.

First, let's address one of the more obvious factors likely driving the resurgence of compact digital cameras: nostalgia. Just as vinyl is making a comeback at least in part due to a desire to recapture the magic of the past, digicams are becoming a must-have accessory again because they directly remind users of the early 2000s. Some even point out that the look of digicam photos tends to differ from that of most smartphone photos, evoking the not-too-distant past in a way that may simply appeal to those who prefer pics with a slightly retro feel.

Shooting with a digicam may also add a ritual to the experience of taking a photo. Sometimes, an album "feels" more special on vinyl because you didn't just select it on Spotify. The process of taking photos with a digicam may offer a similar experience.