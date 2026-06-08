Microsoft Edge Just Killed One Of Its Best Security Features

One of the better security features in Microsoft's default web browser, Edge, has been the Custom Primary Password, an optional master password they created to authenticate autofill information. Unfortunately, that just changed, as the Custom Primary Password was completely removed from Edge in a June 4, 2026, update, leaving only device authentication.

Users can still use other on-device authentication methods, such as Windows Hello on Windows (PIN, facial recognition, and fingerprint scanning), Touch ID on Mac, and device passwords. Microsoft is aiming to make using the password manager in Edge both convenient and secure, but people who prefer to use the Custom Primary Password as a separate, hardware-independent form of authentication are left with options they've been actively avoiding.

Microsoft has been at war with passwords, something that became more apparent when it made passwordless sign-in the default for Microsoft accounts. Passkeys are now front and center and more secure, as they're phishing-resistant and cannot be reused or guessed. Users who want to continue using a master password will have to rely on third-party options.