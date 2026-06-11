How To Restart Your AirPods — And When You Should

Most devices that rely on software for their core features need a restart every now and then, and the AirPods are no exception. It especially comes in handy whenever your earbuds or headphones suddenly start malfunctioning — maybe your AirPods' noise cancellation isn't working, or perhaps they won't connect to your phone.

Instead of going through the hassle of resetting the AirPods to their factory default settings and then pairing them to every single device they used to be connected to, you can try restarting them first. A restart on the AirPods works like a restart on any other device — it simply reloads the system and fixes minor bugs, all while retaining stored data and settings like your connected Apple Account and Bluetooth pairings. This is a quicker and more convenient first step when troubleshooting your glitching AirPods.

We'll walk you through the easy steps on how to restart your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, whichever model you have. All you need is the earbuds and the charging case for your AirPods and AirPods Pro — or in the case of the AirPods Max, just the headphones themselves.