5 Disadvantages Of 16-Inch Laptops You Should Know About

A larger screen may be more suited to your work or leisure style, but simple math says that more surface area means there's an increased chance of physical issues occurring. A 16-inch screen has about 30% more surface area than a 14-inch one, which means there's more physical display area that could be scratched, dented, or suffer pressure marks. You might think there'd be a higher risk of dead pixels, too, but that depends more on the total pixel count and manufacturing quality than its physical size alone.

Beyond screen damage, larger laptops could also be more prone to flexing, and so a 16-inch lid is more likely to bend if it has a heavy load placed upon it or experiences pressure from other items inside a bag. It's also worth noting that if the display ever fails entirely, it's going to cost more to replace a larger one than a smaller one on a laptop from the same product line.

While it may be tempting to conclude that a larger panel means a less structurally sound laptop, this really depends on things like the chassis material, any special reinforcement, and the display thickness. If you do opt for a 16-inch laptop or something similarly large, be sure it's going to be robust enough for how you're likely to use, transport, and store it.