What Does A Dead Pixel Look Like – And Can It Be Fixed?

Occasionally, while using your PC, you may notice a distinctive black dot somewhere on your monitor. No matter which windows you open or how much you move elements around, it just doesn't seem to go away. If this sounds familiar, you've become the unfortunate victim of a dead pixel in your display, and in the worst-case scenario, it's not going to go away unless you replace your entire monitor screen.

Dead pixels can arise at just about any time during your ownership of a computer monitor, resulting from either manufacturing defects or damage incurred during your ownership of it. One or two of them, while annoying, can be worked around if they're off in the corners of your display, but if you've got several of them clustering around vital points on your immediate line of sight, it can become a full-on problem preventing you from using your PC efficiently. There are a couple of tricks you can try to refresh the pixels in your display, but otherwise, you can only hope that your monitor is still under warranty so you can send it in for a screen replacement.