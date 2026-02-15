5 Settings That Can Extend Your OLED TVs Lifespan

Many major manufacturers of televisions, like LG and Samsung, have largely switched to OLED panel screens for higher-end models over traditional LCDs. OLED panels do provide a noticeable bump in picture quality, though they do have their own downsides in the reliability department. For one thing, an OLED panel is susceptible to problems like dead pixels and burn-in, but you can work to mitigate these annoying effects with some clever utilization of your TV's settings, like Pixel Refresh and Logo Luminance Adjustment.

It's not a secret that long-term ownership of an OLED TV can eventually lead to unpleasant effects like smudgy burn-in or gradual picture degradation. While you can't stave off the ravages of time forever, carefully adjusting your OLED TV's settings, such as turning down the brightness, using a screen saver, and enabling more advanced features like Pixel-Shifting, can help to freshen up your screen and keep it looking nice and clear for as long as possible.