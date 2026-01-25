Are OLED TVs Actually Reliable? Here's What Users Say

Organic Light-Emitting Diode TVs, more commonly known as OLED TVs, are the premier options on the market for TVs with the best visuals. These TVs can show darker blacks than are usually possible by letting each pixel be emitted from its own separated diode, something that's not possible in other standard LED displays. They're still the most sought-after visual display options more than a decade after the first OLEDs hit the market. However, there's now a greater debate on whether OLEDs are really worth it due to their tendency to run into issues earlier than other technologies.

Whether OLED TVs are reliable or not depends on your needs. If, to you, a reliable TV is one that offers the best image quality with rich, vibrant colors and ink-like blacks — and you don't particularly care about the risk of having to switch to a different one in a few years — then OLED TVs are more reliable than any other kind.

If, however, you want a TV that can last you a long time without running into issues, and you don't mind a slightly worse (albeit still perfectly watchable) quality of images being shown, an LCD will last you much longer on average. Either way, what you wouldn't want to do is buy a used OLED TV, in case the previous user hasn't been too careful with it.