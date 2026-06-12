DNA Study Reveals That Space Permanently Changes The Human Body

Space is full of mystery, both in the cosmos and back home on Earth and we're constantly trying to solve those mysteries with technology such as the powerful Hubble Space Telescope. We've been sending space probes such as Voyager 1 and rockets with astronauts into space for decades, but an experiment involving twins revealed how space can permanently change the human body.

Astronaut Scott Kelly recommended he and his identical twin brother (and fellow astronaut), Mark, be test subjects for NASA. The year-long study took place between March 27, 2015, and March 2, 2016, the results of which were published in 2019. Scott traveled to the International Space Station while Mark remained on Earth throughout the 340-day mission. NASA monitored and collected data from both men throughout the study.

It revealed that though Scott's overall health was good, he grew taller, lost muscle — a health problem astronauts have to worry about in space — and aged slower than his twin. The differences between both men were subtle, but inspired headlines claiming Scott's DNA had changed. The age gap between Scott and his brother changed by five milliseconds. Around 7% of Scott's gene expression – how his genes were being used — had changed even six months after landing.