Here's How Long You Can Expect Your Mini LED TV To Last

If you're shopping for a modern TV, then Mini-LEDs and OLEDs will likely be at the top of your list. Users say that OLED TVs are actually reliable. If you're looking for a long-lasting panel, though, a Mini-LED is preferable. The test by RTINGs found that OLED panels can also last for over 10,000 hours under the most strenuous conditions, but they're also more susceptible to burn-in. Even though a Mini-LED display is brighter than its OLED equivalent, it will likely last at least as long and is less likely to suffer noticeable damage.

You might expect that a brighter Mini-LED TV draws more power or generates more heat, creating more opportunities for damage or for pixels to burn out. But because a Mini-LED TV's brightness stems from its sheer number of diodes (over 20,000 in the case of the TCL X11L Mini-LED), the brightness and heat are actually distributed evenly across a greater number of respective diodes. This means these TVs actually require a lower, cooler electric current. Therefore, there's less thermal stress on the overall panel, which would otherwise cause various components to degrade over time.

Of course, there are reasons you might pick an OLED panel when you're deciding between the most cutting-edge TVs. There are particular disadvantages of Mini-LED TVs you should know before simply choosing one for its longevity. Overall, though, you can expect your Mini-LED TV to last for 10 to 15 years or more if you treat it well.