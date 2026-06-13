The Surprising Alternative To Google That Gen Z Is Using

Search engines like Google allow users to look up just about anything they can imagine on the World Wide Web. It's been that way since the company was created in 1998 by two Stanford University students. Today, things have shifted in where and how people are searching for information. Instead of using Google with its AI overviews pulling from all over the web to answer searches, Gen Z is using apps like TikTok and Instagram to inform them of things to do, where to go, and what to eat.

In a study by Adobe Express, the company surveyed more than 800 people and 200 small US business owners to uncover how people are using TikTok and AI-powered engines to make online searches. The report discovered that around one in two consumers, or 49%, say they use TikTok as a search engine, with 25% of Gen Z saying that TikTok is actually an effective search alternative.

The age group was also more likely to use Reddit as a search engine, with 38% of Gen Z preferring the online discussion forum. Even so, a large majority of the group (89%) still uses Google when compared to using other search engines or social media.