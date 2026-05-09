3 Hidden Instagram Features You Need To Start Using

Instagram remains one of the most popular social media apps in the world, thanks in many ways to its intuitive features. Consistent updates to the app also continue to expand how users can share and engage with content (such as a recent update that finally gives users the option to edit comments). However, beyond the core features and functionalities, Instagram offers various hidden features that even seasoned users might not be aware of.

These lesser-known capabilities don't just improve the experience of using this popular social media platform. In some cases, they turn Instagram into a separate photo editing app, showcasing how it can be a helpful tool even when not being used to share content with followers. Even if you've been active on Instagram for years now, there's a good chance the app can do a lot more than you realized. Experiment with the features here to get a better sense of just how powerful and customizable the Instagram experience can really be. On a side note, while the information here provides general tips for how to leverage these features, the specific steps involved can sometimes vary depending on whether a user has an iOS or Android device. The Instagram Help Center can be a valuable resource to learn more about the proper ways to use these features with your device.