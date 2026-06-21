5 MacBook Features Students Will Use Daily

As laptops have become more and more affordable, they've also become as essential to the student experience as backpacks and notebooks. The demands of being a student haven't necessarily changed all that much, though, with writing papers, conducting research, taking notes in class, and adjusting to new schedules remaining as some of the core challenges each semester. Apple's MacBook lineup is a favorite tool to help meet challenges among students of all ages, with macOS offering features that put more capabilities in their hands with each passing year.

Because there's a MacBook for every budget, the lineup is nearly as accessible to students as devices like Chromebooks. Apple includes the MacBook Air among its more affordable laptop options, and the more recently released MacBook Neo specifically targets students and budget shoppers who want to utilize the many features of Apple's software ecosystem without completely breaking the bank. Features intended for fun, like sharing songs on Apple Music and screen-capturing memes to share on social media, of course, will always be popular draws among students.

But there are a lot more ways for students to put a MacBook to use. While many may not have explored macOS beyond its surface-level features, the operating system is packed with tools and software that students can use daily. Brainstorming, collaborating, remembering, focusing, and organizing can all be made simpler, easier, and more convenient with a MacBook, so let's explore some of the features that students can use to maximize the learning experience.