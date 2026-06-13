Your Google Pixel Phone Can Troubleshoot Itself - Here's How

Google's Pixel smartphones come with a dedicated troubleshooting app, which launched in 2023. But it isn't quite a separate app that you need to install. Rather, Google has integrated its technical support features directly into your Google Pixel settings. If you are still using a long-lasting older Pixel device, like a Google Pixel 5 or earlier, you won't have access to this toolset. It's only available on Google Pixel 6 and newer, and some features can only be accessed if you have Android 14 or later installed.

The Device health and support menu provides general health status, temperature, and battery, along with performance-related and charging diagnostics. It's a feature you'll want to dive into if your Google Pixel feels off during normal usage, or if you need to double-check your Pixel's battery drain or temperature issues. It's also not to be confused with dialing *#*#7287#*#*, which displays a range of options to repair your Google Pixel.

This app isn't the only way to get support for your Pixel. If you want to get conversational help through the "Need help with your Pixel?" field, you can do so with the same feature if you own a Google Pixel 9 or later.