Google Pixel is arguably one of the best Android phone brands in the world. Because of a generous extended support schedule and top-notch specs that are on par with modern phones, many users are still rocking older Pixel models with no issues. Designed to last, Google itself promises seven years of support for some models, such as the Pixel 8 and onward. Considering that particular smartphone dropped in 2023, Pixel 8 users can look forward to new features, security, and OS updates until 2030.

While this is all fine and well, the bane of the Google Pixel is often its battery, according to many users. From Pixel 6a batteries having a case of overheating during normal use to software updates that notoriously introduce battery-draining issues, the Pixel lineup has seen it all. That's why it doesn't hurt to take a proverbial magnifying glass to Google's flagship devices and their overall longevity.

So, how long do owners say Google Pixel phones usually last? Per numerous social media users, life expectancy can vary. There are cases of users keeping models like the Pixel 3 alive for six years, though a majority of Pixel enthusiasts reported that their phones are going strong for three solid years or more. Despite battery concerns, user reports also claim that almost five years down the line, their Google device (Pixel 6 Pro in particular, which was released in 2021) was still holding plenty of juice.