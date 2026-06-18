3 Of The Best Android Phones With Stylus Support

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

During Android's early days, we saw some wild designs, from trackballs to slide-out keyboards. These days, folding phones are the latest trend pushing the boundaries of the boring old rectangle we've grown accustomed to, and they've boosted the popularity of a long-forgotten smartphone accessory: the stylus. With the prevalence of capacitive touchscreens, styluses weren't all that necessary anymore, at least not on sub-7-inch devices. But with folding phones, a stylus can be plenty handy to manage the larger real estate — and with the tech being normalized once more, it would seem we have a handful of options to consider.

Whether you're hunting for a stylus-friendly midrange device or one of the best big phones you can buy in 2026, we've got you covered below. Better yet, these are all newer smartphones, ensuring that no matter which you choose, you're getting the longest support possible. So, rather than bin-raiding Amazon for years-old refurbished handsets like the TCL Stylus 5G, let us do the hard work for you.

We excluded a few outliers because of availability issues, like the OnePlus Open foldable, which doesn't ship with a stylus but does offer an unadvertised digitizer layer on both screens, though you'd need to import the Oppo Pen to take full advantage of that functionality. Another phone that missed the cut was the Bigme Hibreak Dual that comes with a pen for its slow-to-refresh E Ink screen. Instead, we picked the top handsets that offer full frequency support in the U.S. (exempting Chinese phones missing the n71 or n77 bands for U.S. 5G) by examining specs and considering user and professional reviews from across the web. In the end, we're confident these are the best Android phones that come complete with stylus support.