3 Of The Best Android Phones With Stylus Support
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During Android's early days, we saw some wild designs, from trackballs to slide-out keyboards. These days, folding phones are the latest trend pushing the boundaries of the boring old rectangle we've grown accustomed to, and they've boosted the popularity of a long-forgotten smartphone accessory: the stylus. With the prevalence of capacitive touchscreens, styluses weren't all that necessary anymore, at least not on sub-7-inch devices. But with folding phones, a stylus can be plenty handy to manage the larger real estate — and with the tech being normalized once more, it would seem we have a handful of options to consider.
Whether you're hunting for a stylus-friendly midrange device or one of the best big phones you can buy in 2026, we've got you covered below. Better yet, these are all newer smartphones, ensuring that no matter which you choose, you're getting the longest support possible. So, rather than bin-raiding Amazon for years-old refurbished handsets like the TCL Stylus 5G, let us do the hard work for you.
We excluded a few outliers because of availability issues, like the OnePlus Open foldable, which doesn't ship with a stylus but does offer an unadvertised digitizer layer on both screens, though you'd need to import the Oppo Pen to take full advantage of that functionality. Another phone that missed the cut was the Bigme Hibreak Dual that comes with a pen for its slow-to-refresh E Ink screen. Instead, we picked the top handsets that offer full frequency support in the U.S. (exempting Chinese phones missing the n71 or n77 bands for U.S. 5G) by examining specs and considering user and professional reviews from across the web. In the end, we're confident these are the best Android phones that come complete with stylus support.
Moto G Stylus (2026)
If you're looking for an affordable stylus phone, the Moto G Stylus (2026) was released in April 2026 as a midrange phone that starts at $500 for the 128 GB model. As its name suggests, a stylus comes with the device, spring-loaded in the bottom-right corner for easy access. There are two colors to choose from, Coal Smoke and Lavender Mist, allowing you to match your style. But most importantly, you get a 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, and the brightness goes all the way up to 5,000 nits (keep in mind this is absolute peak), ensuring you can see your screen indoors and outdoors.
Now, as far as the stylus is concerned, it is active (AES, specifically), which means it offers higher precision than capacitive pens. This is helpful when jotting down detailed notes or drawings, giving it more of a pen-and-paper feel. And just because the device offers high-end features doesn't mean you miss out on older staples, like a built-in headphone jack alongside an expandable SD slot. You even get a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 68 W wired charging and 15 W wireless charging. The Moto G Stylus (2026) is an absolutely feature-packed smartphone, with its RAM bumped up in 2026 to 8 GB of LPDDR5X.
Despite being relatively new at the time of this writing, it's been on the market long enough that professional reviewers have offered their thoughts, with many praising its durable build, gorgeous display, and accurate active stylus. Users on social media offer similar sentiment, calling out the affordable pricing for what is a relatively niche smartphone, considering it's one that works well with a stylus.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
If you'd rather skip the midrange and go with something in the high-end segment, Samsung has your back with the new Galaxy S26 Ultra, which launched in February 2026. Pricing starts at $1,300 for the model with 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM, and it's an absolute powerhouse, packing a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, which can max out mobile game graphics and take on many newfangled AI tasks. And that's not even touching on the class-leading QHD+ 6.9-inch OLED display, which offers a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth animations as well as a built-in Privacy Display feature that prevents over-the-shoulder viewing. If you're willing to spare no expense, you'll be hard-pressed to find a smartphone that can compete — especially one that packs a stylus.
While the active pen that comes with the Moto G Stylus (2026) is solid, if you demand the best precision possible, then Samsung's integrated S Pen should be on your radar since it uses Wacom's EMR tech, which helps provide over 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Basically, if you require an Android smartphone that brings a top-of-the-line handwriting and drawing experience, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is that phone. There's little else that can compete — and it's not just about legacy functionality, considering there are several cool new Galaxy S26 Ultra features people will want to try.
Professional reviews are positive, with many noting the incredible-looking screen as well as the long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery. Users are similarly impressed with the stylus-based phone, with even some ex-Apple users on social media proclaiming they won't be going back. While most improvements are incremental, they add up to one of the most polished phone experiences available in Android land.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
There are high-end phones, and then there are high-end folding phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 fits within that second group. Having landed in July 2024, it's a year behind the Fold 7 — but here's the thing: the Fold 7 doesn't offer a Wacom digitizer, as Samsung opted to remove it to make the device thinner. This move has ensured the Fold 6's place as the top folding device in the U.S. that comes with proper stylus support. However, the S Pen is not included with the Fold 6 like it is with the S26 Ultra; it has to be purchased separately.
Since the phone is over a year old, its accessory prices have dropped, and when you add third parties to the picture, you can easily snag a stylus from Amazon for under $15. Still, the Fold 6 is a top-of-the-line folding phone, which means it commands a high price, retailing for $1,400 at Best Buy (or $1,560 at Amazon) at the time of writing. Should you compare this price to the $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra, for only $100 more, you could snag one of the best folding phones — just keep in mind how long owners say their folding phones last.
You don't have to look far to find professional reviewers singing the phone's praises. Several sites note its excellent hand feel, feature-rich software, and sturdy hinge. Users agree, calling out how well the phone works for creating and signing documents. When a regular smartphone and its rectangular screen don't offer enough real estate to get work done, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 shines once you unfold its 7.6-inch inner screen. The Fold 6 is certainly a top option for anyone looking to score one of the best Android phones with stylus support.
How we chose the best Android phones with stylus support
Truth be told, there are only a handful of smartphones available in the U.S. that offer stylus support and the necessary radios for 5G. So we first had to weed out the imports that skimp on the needed bands, and that reduced the field quite a bit.
What we were left with are some strong contenders from Samsung and Motorola. By utilizing our years of expertise covering the smartphone market, and combining that with the many professional and user reviews scattered across the web, we've come away with a clearer picture of the top three choices that should please anyone looking for an Android smartphone that offers stylus support. Ultimately, there's an option for just about anyone, no matter if you prefer the midrange or the high end.