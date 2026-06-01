5 Of The Best Big Phones You Can Buy In 2026

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Over the years, the smartphone market has increasingly pushed towards making bigger phones with more screen real estate, and for good reason. Not only does a bigger screen enhance your streaming experience, but it's also better for work and productivity purposes. You can run multiple tabs simultaneously, work on spreadsheets, game, type, and even video call more comfortably. And because big phones also let manufacturers cram in bigger batteries, more cameras, and more features, when people talk about the best smartphones today, big phones often take the top spots.

In fact, the market demand for these devices is now so strong that there are only a few good small phones left on the market. But how big does a screen have to be for a phone to qualify as a "big phone"? For this guide, we've considered 6.75-6.8 inches as the bare minimum, as that's roughly where industry leaders such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra sit. However, because we're looking for the biggest phones available, we've also included foldables such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which, when opened, offer 8 inches of screen real estate.

That said, picking the best big phones is about far more than just screen size. After all, a large screen without good refresh rates, display quality, battery life, or cameras makes for a far less appealing package. To help you out, we went through the latest launches, looked at what both expert reviewers and general users are saying about the biggest phones available today, and picked five that are not only massive, but also among the best smartphones you can buy right now. And to make sure there's something for everyone, we've also included a couple of mid-range and budget options.