How Long Do Owners Say Foldable Android Phones Usually Last?
Whether it's an Android phone or an iPhone, traditional smartphones can easily last for four or five years thanks to a combination of build quality and extended software support. For example, iPhones routinely receive at least five years of updates, and the newer models have more durable displays. Similarly, many Samsung Galaxy devices are getting the Android 17 update, and some guarantee seven years of software updates while featuring strong metal and glass designs. Foldable phones may not yet match that lifespan, based on owner reports online. Buyers can expect two or three years of use out of a foldable device, and even more than that if they take extra care of the handset. But they may also encounter foldable display issues that need to be addressed, and that's because of the nature of these devices.
Foldable phones feature moving components, including the foldable display and the hinge that make the folding and unfolding mechanic possible. These components can fail, especially the foldable display, which is usually covered by ultra-thin glass and a screen protector, rather than the stronger glass used on standard smartphone displays.
Foldable vendors, including Samsung, Google, Motorola, Honor, and others, routinely address foldable phone durability when announcing new models. Phones like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Honor Magic V6 offer water and dust resistance. The Galaxy Z Fold 7's foldable panel should withstand 500,000 folds, which is 2.5 times more than its predecessors and in line with competing foldables. Add strong metal frames and durable protective glass on the outer screens, and the newer foldables seem equipped to handle everyday use and accidental drops. However, buyers should still be ready for possible foldable screen damage.
What owners say
Interested buyers routinely engage in conversations on forums like Reddit about the durability of foldables, with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series often appearing in those discussions because these foldables are widely available, especially in the United States. Redditor Jerky_san said in a reply to a person interested in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that the "Fold is an amazing device, but it's not for everyone." They said they've experienced various issues with Samsung foldables. "I baby the f*** out of my phones, but my Fold 3 cracked its screen naturally," the user said. "I NEVER dropped it or handled it roughly. I upgraded to a [Fold 4] after I got warranty service on the [Fold 3]. The [Fold 4] cracked its screen as well and then had Bluetooth/Wi-Fi issues."
The newer the Fold generation, the more durable the phone may be, according to what some Galaxy Z Fold 5 owners said in these threads. "I've owned a Fold 5 for closing in on two years now by October [2025]," Reddit user Vlaun said. "It's been rock solid this entire time. Never dropped, still has the inner screen cover it came with." According to Reddit user bgf2414, their Fold 5 took quite a beating while in use at a construction site: "I dropped it in drying concrete, mud, off a 12-foot ladder onto concrete (with a case of course); dropped it in a mud hole filled with water from a busted plumbing pipe. It's held up to everything like a champ."
But even newer foldable displays can exhibit issues that are specific to this technology. Redditor zorbyss said the screen protector on their Galaxy Z Fold 5's inner display started peeling off after about 18 months. Minor cracks started developing after that.
Samsung Care+ is a must
A Redditor went one step further, performing a durability survey for the Galaxy Z Fold series in 2025, which covered all the Fold models Samsung had made up to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. According to that Redditor, Macusercom, the "[Galaxy Z] Fold 5 and 6 are dramatically more reliable" than the fourth and third generations, showing a fewer number of repairs. The newer devices experience fewer issues with the screen protector, and the displays are less likely to show micro cracks, which can lead to more significant screen damage (the survey data the Redditor analyzed showed that the foldable display broke in nearly half of the phones that showed micro cracks). The Redditor also addressed the lifespan of Galaxy Z Fold models, saying that the serious problems, "cracks, peeling, [and] breakage," appear after the first year and peak around two years. Another potential sign of internal breakage concerns the inner screen's ability to unfold flat.
This survey, albeit limited in scope, suggests that Samsung has been improving the durability of its foldable handsets with every generation. Considering the strong competition in the foldables market, newer non-Samsung foldable phones may offer more durable experiences. For example, the Honor Magic V6 announced in March 2026 features a hinge made of the strongest steel available commercially.
But considering the expensive price tag of foldable phones and the risk of screen damage, buyers should weigh the option of purchasing premium coverage. Some of the Galaxy Z Fold owners that detailed their durability issues on Reddit lauded the Samsung Care+ protection plan, which allowed them to repair the foldable display for free (screen protector replacement) or for $29 (a full inner screen replacement).