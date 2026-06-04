How Long Do Owners Say Foldable Android Phones Usually Last?

Whether it's an Android phone or an iPhone, traditional smartphones can easily last for four or five years thanks to a combination of build quality and extended software support. For example, iPhones routinely receive at least five years of updates, and the newer models have more durable displays. Similarly, many Samsung Galaxy devices are getting the Android 17 update, and some guarantee seven years of software updates while featuring strong metal and glass designs. Foldable phones may not yet match that lifespan, based on owner reports online. Buyers can expect two or three years of use out of a foldable device, and even more than that if they take extra care of the handset. But they may also encounter foldable display issues that need to be addressed, and that's because of the nature of these devices.

Foldable phones feature moving components, including the foldable display and the hinge that make the folding and unfolding mechanic possible. These components can fail, especially the foldable display, which is usually covered by ultra-thin glass and a screen protector, rather than the stronger glass used on standard smartphone displays.

Foldable vendors, including Samsung, Google, Motorola, Honor, and others, routinely address foldable phone durability when announcing new models. Phones like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Honor Magic V6 offer water and dust resistance. The Galaxy Z Fold 7's foldable panel should withstand 500,000 folds, which is 2.5 times more than its predecessors and in line with competing foldables. Add strong metal frames and durable protective glass on the outer screens, and the newer foldables seem equipped to handle everyday use and accidental drops. However, buyers should still be ready for possible foldable screen damage.