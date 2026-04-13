5 Smartphones Most Likely To Last 5 Years

There's a reason the iPhone 13 Pro Max went viral in September 2025, as several iPhone 17 promotions were targeting Apple's best 2021 iPhones. Smartphone users routinely keep their devices for several years, rather than upgrading after one or two years of use. That's why vendors and carriers may target four-year-old devices (like the iPhone 13 Pro Max), trying to convince them to upgrade to a brand-new model. But smartphones can last even longer than that, thanks to a combination of factors, including build quality and durability, powerful processors, and extended support for software updates. Devices from several vendors could last for five years or more, which should be terrific news for buyers looking to purchase a brand-new handset that will last a long time before requiring an upgrade.

The more premium the device, the higher the chances that it'll last several years. But buyers looking for budget-friendly devices should know affordable alternatives that can still last five years exist. On the other hand, budget buyers who do not plan on purchasing a new handset in two or three years can also consider investing more money up front for a slightly more expensive device to ensure it's future-proofed. That may mean buying a flagship instead of a cheap handset, purchasing more storage, or investing in premium warranty plans to shield them from unexpected repair costs.

Accidental drops can lead to damage that may require the replacement of screens or rear panels. Also, the battery health may degrade over time, especially if one plans on using the phone for five years. The battery may need a replacement during that time.