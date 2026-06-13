Why A $2,000 Fat-Tire E-Bike With Full Suspension Might Be Smarter Than A Car For Short Trips

I'm a car guy first and foremost, so believe me when I tell you that the idea of swapping a car for a bicycle in any scenario aside from exercise would normally elicit a strong "No Thanks." But cars are expensive these days, running an average $49,000 for new gas models and $57,000 for an EV. Then there's the cost to fill up that block of ICE (internal combustion engine) fitted to my car with the nationwide average price of gasoline currently running upwards of $4.00 per gallon.

Factor in maintenance and parking, and suddenly I'm finding a case to be made for using something besides my beloved car in certain situations. Like, say, all the short trips I take on a regular basis around town. A sudden need for a gallon of milk at the supermarket or dropping off an art project at school forgotten by a child. Sure, I have a regular bike, but I'm lazy and don't really want to pedal myself to death running these errands.

Enter the e-bike, specifically the HeyBike Ranger 3.0 Pro. This battery-powered gizmo is part of a segment that has exploded in popularity, with experts suggesting it's the new form of mass transit. The U.S. Department of Energy says that e-bike sales quadrupled between 2019 and 2022, and a report from Global Market Insights indicates close to 1.5 million e-bikes were sold in the U.S. last year. After spending time cruising around on this HeyBike, it's easy to see why. Low running costs, a smooth ride, and road-ready design are highlights, but the $2,000 price point is also pretty compelling compared to buying a car. Plus, it's just plain fun.