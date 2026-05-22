5 Ways The 2026 Subaru Solterra Is Fixing Its Bad Reputation, And What's Still Wrong

Electric vehicles are having a tough go of it circa 2026. First-quarter sales were down 27% versus the same time in 2025 and accounted for only 5.8% of new-vehicle sales in the U.S. for that period, per Cox Automotive. At the same time, automakers like Ford are moving away from aggressive EV production, namely by converting its briefly battery-powered Lightning pickup truck into a plug-in hybrid. The reasons are complex, but the takeaway is that it might seem as though Americans are less interested in EVs.

Subaru disagrees, if its 2026 Solterra is any evidence. After three years on the market, the Solterra has undergone a mid-cycle refresh, and while this update brings the typical fresh fascias, it goes much deeper in the name of increasing EV appeal for the masses. Early Solterras were dinged by the online peanut gallery for fast-charging speeds that were too slow, weak range, gawky styling, and high prices relative to the level of content. Clearly, Subaru was listening, as the revised Solterra works to address these concerns through a host of obvious and invisible-to-the-consumer-eye changes.

Both previous infotainment screens are out in favor of a standard, huge touchscreen. You can now tap into Tesla Supercharger stations for a quick refill. And range has jumped nearly 27%, even though battery pack capacity increased less than 3%. It's not all rose-colored glasses; the Solterra does still have a notably questionable feature. But after driving one for a week, I can tell you that, on the whole, this latest Subaru EV impresses.