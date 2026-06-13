This Dwayne Johnson Movie Failed To Revive Disney's '70s Cult Sci-Fi Franchise

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When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was cast as the villainous Scorpion King in 2001's "The Mummy Returns", it set him on a journey to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Johnson has lent his talents to several huge hits throughout his career, including "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Furious 7," and "Moana." However, there have also been box office failures, including "Black Adam" and "The Smashing Machine."

In his transitional phase from beginning actor to the megastar we know today, he also starred in some only mildly successful movies. "The Tooth Fairy" in 2010 is a good example, but most now prefer not to talk about that. Before that, though, in 2009, Johnson starred in a reboot of the cult classic Disney franchise from the '70s, "Witch Mountain." The movie was called "Race to Witch Mountain," and grossed $106 million against an estimated $60 million budget, making it only a moderate success, considering you also have to factor in marketing costs.

Despite the movie setting up a sequel, Disney never moved forward with it. "Race to Witch Mountain" made money, but it just wasn't the kind that earned further investment in sequels, which can often lead to diminished returns. At least it gave us a popular meme featuring The Rock looking back while driving. "Witch Mountain" is currently among the cult classics that Hollywood is struggling to remake, considering Disney recently canceled a series reboot.