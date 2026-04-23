5 Cult '80s Sci-Fi Movies That Hollywood Is Struggling To Remake

No matter what the internet might tell you, remakes aren't that bad. For every time a fan has demanded that the "original should be left as it is," there are dozens of stories that have been successfully upgraded and even remakes that have surpassed their predecessors. "Scarface," "The Thing," "The Fly," "The Departed," "I Am Legend," and "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" are just some movies that have dared to take a story the world is familiar with and put a different spin on it. However, even with all that cinematic gold that has made smooth transitions into a newer iteration, other remakes have been stuck in development hell and show no signs of coming out.

Now, after rummaging through Hollywood's to-do pile, we've gathered five cult sci-fi classic movies that, for some reason or another, have failed to get the modern-day polish that studios have been desperate to apply. In some cases, the passing of the torch has led directors and screenwriters to be severely burned by a story they couldn't quite nail, or to accept that the original is simply a product of its time that can't be brought up to date. Nevertheless, here's a batch of films that could all show promise in the right hands, and maybe one day we might get a chance to see what that looks like. To start, we've got a John Carpenter classic that is being put through the remake machine once again. It's just a question of whether we'll see it come out the other end this time.