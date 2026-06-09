AirPods Are Finally Getting A Feature They Should Have Had Years Ago
Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is well underway for the week of June 8, and, in addition to delivering new iOS 27 features that will arrive on users' iPhones relatively soon, the company has also announced new toys for AirPods users. In addition to AirPods Pro 3 users now being able to sync heart rate data with their iPhone via Apple GymKit, users are also getting another long-awaited feature.
Briefly mentioned on Apple's official page highlighting new features in iOS 27, users may have missed the news buried between new features for the Apple Home app and new advanced aerial imagery in Maps, but AirPods are finally receiving adjustable EQ settings. Some AirPods users have had the option to adjust the low, mid, and high frequencies of what they're listening to through Adaptive EQ or presets; however, this typically keeps Apple in control of the sound.
AirPods have always been capable of some rather clever things beyond playing a user's favorite songs, and audio heads are sure to approve of the ability to adjust settings to their liking. However, it's worth noting that only some models will get the feature. Though Apple didn't have much news for AirPods owners, macOS users are getting some big new features with macOS 27 Golden Gate, and notable iOS 27 features include Siri getting full Apple Intelligence support, new photo editing tools, stronger child safety features, and more.
Customizable EQ comes to Apple AirPods
If you're the type who likes to tweak settings, Apple's new customizable equalizer for AirPods is sure to help you hit the sweet spot in controls. Part of iOS 27, the new feature will be available for devices sporting the company's proprietary H2 audio chip. This means those with AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2 will be able to adjust their audio frequencies.
Though some may be hoping for further adjustments, for now users will be able to manually adjust highs, mids, and lows. Along with iOS 27, iPad users will also be able to take advantage of the controls in iPadOS 27. Both iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 are expected to arrive in the fall. Along with adjusting the controls, users will be able to preview their changes, allowing them to make additional tweaks before accepting them. Apple is also including the ability to revert the equalizer to its default settings.
Traditionally, AirPods users have only been able to choose from a list of presets, including options like Pop, Rock, or Latin. On premium models such as the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max (and the AirPods 4), users have an Adaptive EQ, which Apple says "tunes sound in real time based on how AirPods fit in the user's ear." For audiophiles, the new feature may be a blessing, but regular listeners are bound to appreciate the customization, as well.