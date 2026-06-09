AirPods Are Finally Getting A Feature They Should Have Had Years Ago

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is well underway for the week of June 8, and, in addition to delivering new iOS 27 features that will arrive on users' iPhones relatively soon, the company has also announced new toys for AirPods users. In addition to AirPods Pro 3 users now being able to sync heart rate data with their iPhone via Apple GymKit, users are also getting another long-awaited feature.

Briefly mentioned on Apple's official page highlighting new features in iOS 27, users may have missed the news buried between new features for the Apple Home app and new advanced aerial imagery in Maps, but AirPods are finally receiving adjustable EQ settings. Some AirPods users have had the option to adjust the low, mid, and high frequencies of what they're listening to through Adaptive EQ or presets; however, this typically keeps Apple in control of the sound.

AirPods have always been capable of some rather clever things beyond playing a user's favorite songs, and audio heads are sure to approve of the ability to adjust settings to their liking. However, it's worth noting that only some models will get the feature. Though Apple didn't have much news for AirPods owners, macOS users are getting some big new features with macOS 27 Golden Gate, and notable iOS 27 features include Siri getting full Apple Intelligence support, new photo editing tools, stronger child safety features, and more.