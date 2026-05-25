The 4 Best New Features Added To macOS In 2026 (So Far)

macOS Tahoe is the current software for Mac users. It represents the last big update for Intel Macs ahead of macOS 27, which should be previewed at WWDC 2026. With macOS 26, Apple introduced an all-new design language called Liquid Glass, making the UI of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad much more similar to each other. In 2026, Apple added a handful of new features for Mac users, including support for developers to code with AI, new emojis, and a new way to turn on the Mac.

While the macOS updates in 2026 haven't been as interesting as those in late 2025, with macOS Tahoe 26.2, Apple introduced two big features for Mac users: Edge Light for video calls and Thunderbolt 5-powered Mac clusters, which paved the way for the Mac Pro to be discontinued.

Soon, Apple will preview macOS 27, which is expected to make the Liquid Glass experience a lot better, while also adding true Apple Intelligence features thanks to a more intelligent and conversational Siri. Rumors so far suggest Apple has three priorities for the upcoming software updates: improving performance by killing bugs and eliminating legacy code, introducing new Apple Intelligence features, and making Liquid Glass more accessible than what was introduced in this generation. Still, while we wait for those functions, here's what macOS added in 2026 so far.