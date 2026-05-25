The 4 Best New Features Added To macOS In 2026 (So Far)
macOS Tahoe is the current software for Mac users. It represents the last big update for Intel Macs ahead of macOS 27, which should be previewed at WWDC 2026. With macOS 26, Apple introduced an all-new design language called Liquid Glass, making the UI of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad much more similar to each other. In 2026, Apple added a handful of new features for Mac users, including support for developers to code with AI, new emojis, and a new way to turn on the Mac.
While the macOS updates in 2026 haven't been as interesting as those in late 2025, with macOS Tahoe 26.2, Apple introduced two big features for Mac users: Edge Light for video calls and Thunderbolt 5-powered Mac clusters, which paved the way for the Mac Pro to be discontinued.
Soon, Apple will preview macOS 27, which is expected to make the Liquid Glass experience a lot better, while also adding true Apple Intelligence features thanks to a more intelligent and conversational Siri. Rumors so far suggest Apple has three priorities for the upcoming software updates: improving performance by killing bugs and eliminating legacy code, introducing new Apple Intelligence features, and making Liquid Glass more accessible than what was introduced in this generation. Still, while we wait for those functions, here's what macOS added in 2026 so far.
Agentic coding support
macOS 26.3, like iOS 26.3, was a really boring update. Released earlier this year, Apple focused on fixing bugs, adding security patches, and that's it. However, this software also added support for Xcode 26.3, the platform developers use to code and bring their projects to life. What Apple did with Xcode 26.3 is what other AI agents have been offering for a while: using them to help developers code.
With Xcode 26.3, developers can integrate OpenAI's Codex, Anthropic's Claude Agent, and more into the software, making it easier to code, review projects, find bugs, and more. According to Apple. Agents can "search documentation, explore file structures, update project settings, and verify their work visually by capturing Xcode Preview and iterating through builds and fixes."
That said, Apple is not embracing vibe coding; in fact, the company has a Playgrounds app for iPad that helps users learn the basics of coding in Swift. It's also making developers' lives easier by bringing automation to some projects and providing other benefits from these AI agents.
New emojis
With macOS 26.4, Apple followed a pattern of other x.4 software updates by releasing new emojis. In this version, the company added eight new options, including a gender-neutral version for the ballet dancer and a skin-tone modifier for people wrestling and for dancers with bunny ears. In the last two updates, Apple also added just a few emojis, as macOS 18.4 and macOS 17.4 added fewer than 10 new emojis each. The last time the company introduced several new emoji was with macOS 16.4, which brought over 30 new options.
macOS Tahoe 26.4 added the now-popular distorted face emoji, fight cloud, ballet dancer, orca, hairy creature, trombone, landslide, and a treasure chest. These emojis were announced by the Unicode Consortium last year. While the addition of new emojis has slowed, Apple has been encouraging users to create Genmoji, a funny way to use Apple Intelligence to combine two different emojis or just make something up from their creativity.
These Genmoji figures can also be used with third-party apps like WhatsApp, as Apple imports them as stickers. The company also continues to improve on the prompts to generate more reliable figures, so even if Unicode hasn't released the emoji of your dreams, you can now create it.
Freeform updates
Apple's Freeform app is a digital canvas released by Apple in 2022. Available for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS devices, users can share, collaborate, and see everything in one place. Similar to Figma, this software is designed to spark creativity and foster collaboration among friends and coworkers. With macOS 26.4, Apple added advanced image creation with Apple Intelligence, new editing tools, and a premium content library, and made the app part of the Apple Creator Studio.
The Creator Studio is a subscription service that offers nine "Pro" apps for $12.99/month or $129/year. Among the apps available, Apple offers Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, MainStage, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and FreeForm. These apps are also available in a range of devices, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS. While the standalone and free apps, like Pages, Keynotes, and Numbers, are still available, Apple added a new icon to differentiate the software from the bundle and from the ones that are still free.
Another change is that some software became exclusive to the platform, like Pixelmator Pro for iPadOS. The only way to enjoy this app is by paying for the subscription. Apple says it will continue to update the bundle with new features, so what the company introduced in macOS 26.4 for Freeform is just the beginning of several Pro features on the horizon.
New way to turn on the Mac
Finally, with macOS Tahoe 26.5, Apple fixed one of the M4 Mac mini's biggest flaws. With this generation, the company put the power button on the bottom of the computer, making it harder for users to turn it on manually. While Apple says this design change was made because users shouldn't need to worry about turning off their Macs every time they finish a session, the company is also now giving users a new way to turn on the Mac.
According to a support document, new Mac Mini, Mac Studio, and iMac computers can be turned on without users needing to press the power button. In addition to running macOS 26.5, users need to have a 2024 Mac mini or iMac, or a Mac Studio introduced in 2025 or later. That said, if you have one of those Macs, you need to open System Settings, tap the Energy option in the sidebar, and then set "Start up when power is connected" to Always. With that, if there's a power outage or you just take it off the plug and then reconnect it, your Mac will automatically turn on. Apple recommends a 30-second delay between disconnecting and reconnecting the computer to power to allow the Mac's power supply enough time to discharge.