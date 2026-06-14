How To Save Money On Energy Bills With Your Next Computer Monitor

Computer monitors allow you to expand your workstation, game station, or viewing space by connecting to laptops, PCs, or game consoles. You can use a single monitor or connect multiple for a larger area with access to multiple programs, documents, and files. One downside of computer monitors is they use quite a lot of energy. So much so that there are regulations in place to label how efficient monitors are at using and saving energy.

Monitors constantly emit light while being used, making them use a lot of energy while you work, game, or stream content. According to Digital Europe, monitors have become around 41% more energy efficient since 2011. Further studies reveal that they can become more energy efficient at around 7.5% per year, but that calculation may not be sustainable in the long term. You can find more efficient monitors and potentially save some cash by looking at energy class and Energy Star certified displays. The higher the letter rating, for example A, means the monitor is highly efficient at conserving energy.

Monitors aren't the only home devices that use more energy than you think. Larger appliances such as refrigerators use a lot. The same is true for larger monitors with bigger screens. Brighter screens have the same effect. If you want to save on your monthly bill, get a monitor with a higher energy class rating and one that's Energy Star certified.