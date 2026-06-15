Uma Thurman And Sean Connery Tried To Reboot A Classic '60s Spy Show As A Movie Franchise

Today, it's hard to imagine any movie being tough competition for a film with "Avengers" in the title (especially this year with "Avengers: Doomsday"). However, 1998's "The Avengers" didn't have that spark. On a $60 million budget, the film earned a lackluster $54.7 million. A box-office bomb of that magnitude might not have been as noticeable had it not been for other movies hitting screens that year. Try as they might, John Steed and Emma Peel were no match for the likes of "Titanic," "Armageddon," and "Saving Private Ryan." Even before its release, though, Ralph Fiennes was aware just how much of a blunder he was appearing in and feared it might put a stop to his career.

"I was having a slightly up-and-down moment," Fiennes explained to Vanity Fair. "I had done this big turkey, 'The Avengers,' which was the turkey of all turkeys. They didn't even have a premiere. They didn't even have screenings. They just said, 'Put it out and then shut your eyes.' And so I was literally thinking, as you do if that comes your way, Oh, my career is over." Thankfully, that wasn't the case. After the likes of "Strange Days." "The English Patient" and "Schindler's List," Fiennes would go on to become Lord Voldemort in the "Harry Potter" franchise, while also giving the spy genre another go in "The King's Man." As for the Avengers, we can be glad we got a different team of heroes who were more into shields and hammers than umbrellas and bowler hats.