Why Did Apple Stop Using Stainless Steel For iPhones?

When Apple introduced the iPhone 15 in 2023, the company ditched the stainless steel material it had used for its cases since the launch of the iPhone X series in 2017 in favor of titanium. While Apple didn't directly address the reason it stopped making iPhones with stainless steel frames, the press release for the iPhone 15 Pro models gave a pretty clear indication. According to that statement, the "aerospace-grade titanium [is] strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple's lightest Pro models ever." Clearly, weight was a major concern in 2023, as the iPhone Pro models were getting heavier with each generation.

Stainless steel was a big part of Apple's all-screen iPhone X design, with durability being a priority at the time. Apple explained the material choice for the frame at the time by touting the durability of the glass on the front and back and the strong stainless steel band that wrapped around the device to provide extra reinforcement. Apple did make a change to the iPhone design three years later, replacing the curved edges of the iPhone X with flat sides that reminded users of the iPhone 4 models. Apple described that move as being motivated mostly by a desire to improve aesthetics. More recently, Apple moved on from titanium with the release of iPhone 17 Pro models, unveiled in September 2025. This time, Apple prioritized cooling with its latest iPhone designs, choosing aluminum for the brand new iPhone 17 Pro chassis, which features a built-in vapor chamber.