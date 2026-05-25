5 Of The Biggest iPhone 17 Problems That Users Are Still Frustrated About

The iPhone 17 series has been a tremendous success for Apple since the first preorder weekend, with three of the four models selling out repeatedly through December. The standard iPhone 17 was a surprise, with significantly higher demand than its predecessor. The iPhone 17 series helped Apple claim the top spot in the smartphone market in 2025, and the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Pro were the three best-selling smartphones of the first quarter of 2026. Apple has repeatedly praised the iPhone 17 sales performance, with Tim Cook telling Reuters ahead of the earnings call for the December 2025 quarter that demand was "simply staggering." Three months later, Tim Cook told Reuters that iPhone 17 demand was "off the charts," and described the iPhone 17 series as the "most popular lineup" in Apple's history.

Despite that incredible reception, the iPhone 17 series phones aren't perfect. Users have complained about various issues, from the "Scratchgate" fiasco at the start of sales to various performance and even durability issues. The aluminum chassis may be durable, but it's prone to scratches and dents. Users also experienced cellular, Bluetooth, and CarPlay connectivity issues with some iPhone 17 models, speaker hissing while charging, and battery issues, including a serious instance where phones would only recharge wirelessly. On top of that, some iPhone 17 users complained about continued software performance issues.

Apple has addressed some of these complaints via software updates, fixing connectivity problems, explaining some of the Scratchgate incidents, and improving performance. That said, some problems may continue to frustrate iPhone 17 owners.