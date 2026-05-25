5 Of The Biggest iPhone 17 Problems That Users Are Still Frustrated About
The iPhone 17 series has been a tremendous success for Apple since the first preorder weekend, with three of the four models selling out repeatedly through December. The standard iPhone 17 was a surprise, with significantly higher demand than its predecessor. The iPhone 17 series helped Apple claim the top spot in the smartphone market in 2025, and the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Pro were the three best-selling smartphones of the first quarter of 2026. Apple has repeatedly praised the iPhone 17 sales performance, with Tim Cook telling Reuters ahead of the earnings call for the December 2025 quarter that demand was "simply staggering." Three months later, Tim Cook told Reuters that iPhone 17 demand was "off the charts," and described the iPhone 17 series as the "most popular lineup" in Apple's history.
Despite that incredible reception, the iPhone 17 series phones aren't perfect. Users have complained about various issues, from the "Scratchgate" fiasco at the start of sales to various performance and even durability issues. The aluminum chassis may be durable, but it's prone to scratches and dents. Users also experienced cellular, Bluetooth, and CarPlay connectivity issues with some iPhone 17 models, speaker hissing while charging, and battery issues, including a serious instance where phones would only recharge wirelessly. On top of that, some iPhone 17 users complained about continued software performance issues.
Apple has addressed some of these complaints via software updates, fixing connectivity problems, explaining some of the Scratchgate incidents, and improving performance. That said, some problems may continue to frustrate iPhone 17 owners.
Scratchgate with a few twists
Apple retail stores were crowded with customers when the iPhone 17 series debuted in September 2025. Some of them recorded videos that showed how easily the iPhone 17 Pro models would scratch on the back, hence the "Scratchgate" moniker. Consumers showed that the glass portion was prone to scratching. Also, the aluminum camera module on the back could be dented on the edges. Apple explained that the scratches on the back were basically dirt. Material would transfer from the MagSafe stands, giving the impression that the glass panel would scratch easily. However, the camera damage that could appear following accidental drops was real. But Apple said that some wear and tear was normal. In other words, the dents in the aluminum could not be fixed.
The concern around Scratchgate died down significantly, but build quality concerns mounted a few weeks later. Some iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max owners who chose the Cosmic Orange model, which was hugely popular in various markets, including Asia, discovered that the anodized aluminum frame would turn from orange to pink. It's unclear what caused the discoloration and how many users were affected. Some speculated that prolonged exposure to UV light and the use of peroxide-based cleaning products could cause the problem. There's no fix available for the issue, at least for the devices already sold to consumers.
Aluminum dents and scratches
Apple surprised buyers by switching from titanium frames to aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro models. The company also introduced a redesigned chassis for the new Pros. The metal chassis bends towards the back to cover the entire camera module, and the rear glass panel is smaller. Combined with the more durable Ceramic Shield 2 display glass cover on the front, the iPhone 17 Pro models should be very durable. Drop tests following the iPhone 17 series' launch showed that the phones could withstand drops without glass damage, though the aluminum frame would show dents and scratches. Other drop tests showed that the display can shatter depending on how it lands on specific surfaces. The conclusion was that glass can still break, so users should purchase protective accessories, including cases and screen protectors.
The problem with aluminum is that it can still dent if the phone is dropped, even with a case. Various images and videos posted online by frustrated users showed this type of cosmetic damage. The iPhone's display might not be cracked, but a stronger impact could damage the metal frame, especially around the corners. Coupled with the wear-and-tear scratches to the camera plateau, these issues showed that the switch to aluminum caused unexpected durability problems. These issues, while sporadic, may directly impact users. A dented or scratched phone will be less valuable in the future when trying to trade it in or sell it.
Unexpected battery issues
Longtime iPhone users may be aware of ongoing battery life issues affecting all new devices after upgrading from an older model or installing a new iOS update. Battery life is lower than expected, and the phone may heat up after the initial setup or after a software update. This isn't an issue to worry about unless it doesn't resolve itself after a day or two. It happens with all iPhone models, not just the iPhone 17 series, because the freshly installed operating system runs in the background to index the handset's contents.
While these battery issues are expected, some iPhone 17 users have also reported surprising battery charging issues in the past few months. For example, some users experienced sound issues when using the device while it was charging. The speaker would emit a hissing or static sound, as seen in the video above. Unplugging the phone would fix the problem, but this isn't good enough for users who want to listen to music or play other content while the handset is charging.
There's an even more annoying battery issue that may impact iPhone 17 users. Once the battery reaches 0%, it may not recharge when using a cable, which is especially frustrating because some iPhone 17 models offer even faster charging than their predecessors. The fix is relatively simple, but it may involve some panicking and frantic Googling for help. You have to recharge the device using a wireless charger. People who don't have MagSafe chargers on hand will have to buy or borrow one to fix this problem. It's unclear what's causing it, and it may happen again.
Laggy iOS 26 experiences
Given the various iPhone 17 videos showing subpar iOS 26 experiences, Apple has to refine and improve the iOS experience for all iPhone models, not just the 2025 series. Some users have complained about laggy performance and stuttering animation on the iPhone 17 models, despite Apple's handsets featuring some of the most advanced mobile chips available. The camera experience can also feel slower at times, and the handset can become warmer than usual when using 5G or charging.
Rumor has it that one of the main features of iOS 27 will be stability and performance improvements. These may fix lingering software performance issues that some users have complained about, assuming the reports are accurate. After all, Apple has been fixing iOS 26 issues since the operating system's rollout, which coincided with the iPhone 17 Pro launch. Apple patched cellular and Bluetooth problems as well as CarPlay disconnects in iOS 26.0.1, and fixed Apple Intelligence activation issues. The company has been releasing new iOS 26 features since the original release and fixing bugs along the way.
On the other hand, some iPhone issues may be caused by buggy iOS installs from older backups and may affect only specific users. A clean iOS 26 install, even if more cumbersome than restoring from a backup, may fix these issues.
The iPhone Air
The iPhone Air, as a whole, may frustrate a specific type of buyer, people who want an iPhone with a large display but an ultra-thin body. Apple made several key compromises to offer this handset design in 2025. The iPhone Air has a smaller battery and comes in an eSIM-only variant. It also features a single speaker instead of the usual two speakers found on most iPhones. But the most annoying issue might be the handset's camera capabilities. The phone has a single rear-facing camera instead of at least two lenses like other iPhone 17 models.
Taken together, these compromises have affected demand for the iPhone Air, considering the phone's $999 starting price. For $799, the standard iPhone 17 offers a similar experience to the iPhone 17 Pro, which starts at $1,099. As a result, the iPhone Air was rarely sold out during BGR's weekly iPhone 17 stock checks. The base iPhone 17 model was sold out through December in some markets.
There's no real way to fix the iPhone Air, but rumors say Apple may launch a second-generation model that may address some of the current criticism. The iPhone Air 2 should feature two rear cameras, but it may not launch until 2027.