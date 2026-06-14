What That Leaf Symbol Next To Some PS5 Game Titles Actually Means

One of the best perks of owning a PlayStation 5 is its diverse library of thrilling titles, while pairing that with the proprietary controller, the PlayStation 5 DualSense, one of the most comfortable and responsive gamepads to come out in the last decade. Even now, the whole ecosystem comes with a few fun surprises: one is the pretty but brilliant use of LED lights on the gamepad's lightbar to enhance in-game mechanics, and another is audio improvements you can set to add immersion. Beyond that, the PlayStation 5 comes with a few technical features that also make it more eco-friendly.

One of these is a supported power-saver feature that came with the September 17th, 2025 update (25.06-12.00.00). Sony, thankfully, took the guesswork out by telling you which games support the PlayStation 5's power-saving feature by showing a leaf-shaped outline over a lightning bolt icon. You will find this symbol next to the game's disc or title on the home screen.

The feature reduces the electrical consumption coming from your console, saving a few dollars on your electricity bill. What this does is sacrifice performance by throttling the CPU, GPU, and memory, and removes features like VR. This essentially means your PlayStation 5 titles won't look and feel as great to play, in exchange for using less power. Conversely, that's why not all PlayStation 5 games will have this, especially if they are more demanding, as you don't necessarily want high-graphics-fidelity, FPS-oriented titles turning into a slideshow. Luckily, games with the leaf symbol won't feel as bad to play because developers have taken the time to optimize their games around this feature.