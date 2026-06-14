Here's When You Should Restart Your MacBook, According To Users

A common myth some users perpetuate about macOS is that you don't ever need to restart it. It's quite odd considering that no consumer operating system (OS) can run efficiently without a restart every now and then. Windows users say that they restart their PCs at least once a week to keep things running smoothly. This allows the PC to do some housekeeping, such as freeing RAM, clearing the cache, refreshing apps, and killing stuck processes. However, users on forums like Reddit and even the Apple Community have a different opinion on when you should restart a MacBook.

Users do agree that a MacBook needs to be restarted. The only difference between what PC users believe, is that MacBook users say you should only restart your computer when you need to. It's not necessary to do it for daily or weekly maintenance, but you can do so if you want, since it is good practice. The biggest sign that a MacBook needs a restart is when you notice a common problem that needs fixing (such as tasks taking longer to complete or apps acting buggy), which is what the advice to restart it weekly tries to avoid, especially if your MacBook is older.

MacBook users also agree that you will need to restart your MacBook when installing the latest system update. Also, when you're not going to be using the MacBook for a while, it's good practice to shut it down completely.