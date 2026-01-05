Macs have a reputation for their simplicity, security, and powerful features. That reputation, along with Apple's smart marketing strategies and the macOS vs Windows clash, has led to several myths surrounding Macs that are easy for anyone to believe. Some preconceived notions shape buying decisions and everyday habits, such as Macs being virus-proof.

The problem is, not everything you hear about Macs is true. In the last five years, Apple has reshaped macOS functionality. This has made newer Macs more capable than before. That's not all. The transition from Intel processors to custom Apple Silicon and major hardware improvements has changed how Macs behave and work. All of this has given a big performance boost to Apple machines. So, what was true a decade ago might not hold up today. And, if you still fall for those outdated ideas, you might end up making wrong decisions.

No matter if you're a long-time Mac user or a prospective buyer, it's important to separate facts from fiction. In this article, we will debunk 10 common macOS myths you need to stop falling for. This will include security myths, performance assumptions, and everything in between.