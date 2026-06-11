Bruce Willis Fought Richard Gere In This Forgotten '90s Action Thriller

In a career comprising nearly 150 acting roles, Bruce Willis has very rarely played the bad guy. And I mean a proper villain: murderous, psychotic, cold-blooded. So, if you're a fan — and who doesn't love Willis in his peak, honestly? — you have to really savor those performances when he went full-on evil. Despite its often logically defective plot, Michael Caton-Jones' 1997 action thriller "The Jackal" is one of those films. It's an unabashed showcase for Willis, who devours every minute spent on screen, having the time of his life playing a psychopathic hitman hired to kill an American public figure. He's the star here, period.

Now, a lot of people tend to dislike this film since it's a very (very!) loose remake of the 1973 original, "The Day of the Jackal," which itself is an adaptation of Frederick Forsyth's classic bestseller political thriller of the same name. Right from the start, it's blatantly obvious that "The Jackal" has absolutely no interest in being the most loyal or realistic adaptation of its predecessor or the source material. Personally, I wouldn't even consider it a remake (or adaptation) of the original story.

Evidently, Caton-Jones wanted to make a loud, suspenseful, and characteristic action thriller, the kind that was big in the '90s. And "The Jackal" absolutely fits that description. It requires no brain but a heart madly in love with old-fashioned thrillers and the stars that made them a ton of mindless fun — and maybe a bucket of popcorn with a can of Coke to wash down.