How To Get The New Disco Icons For Your Google Pixel Phone

Google Pixels updated to at least Android 16 can take advantage of new Pixel Launcher customization options (something exclusive to Pixel phones that iPhones can't replicate) that add a bit of extra pizzazz to your home screen. You can change the icon styles in ways that differ significantly from the current preset options. These custom packs use AI to generate icons that can be applied system-wide for Google Pixel 6 models and later.

While some packs let you tweak the prompt to change colors, you can see this after you tap a pack, and the text below the word in the prompt shows a dotted line indicating which colors or aesthetic can be changed. Some icon packs come with a set style, like the Disco icon pack, meaning it has a predetermined look that can't be altered. But thankfully, you can still make a few changes to ensure it works better on your home screen, such as freezing the animations through the "Static" toggle.

The idea behind this disco-themed pack that Google released came from a Twitter/X thread by user RaceJohnson, who posted about discomorphism. And as a pleasant surprise, Sameer Samat, Android Ecosystem President, also spoke about bringing this pack to Android phones — which eventually happened, hence the new Disco icon packs you can now download and apply to the icons on your home screen. This particular pack is shinier and more animated than the available default options, plus with Material 3 Expressive giving your device a more lively feel, now is as good a time as any to experiment and see exactly what your Pixel phone is capable of.