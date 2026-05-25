14 Things You Didn't Know Your Google Pixel Can Do

An argument can be made that the Google Pixel lineup has become one of the most coveted Android phones on the market, giving Samsung stiff competition courtesy of its focus on build quality and software-driven offerings that are ahead of the curve in more ways than one. In fact, the sheer number of QoL features on the Pixel is so massive that it's entirely possible most users have no idea what their phone is truly capable of. If you're a Pixel owner, do yourself a favor and open the My Pixel app to check out the suite of features that Google has added — and continues to add — to these flagship phones.

Once you do some research and figure out what your Pixel is capable of, you'll be genuinely surprised at the sheer number of things you've missed out on a phone that you've been using for quite some time. From nifty shortcuts that make navigating your Pixel easier than ever to camera features that will help unlock the photographer in you, here are some mind-blowing things your Pixel is capable of that you may have had no idea about.