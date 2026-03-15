Your Pixel Phone Is Hiding One Of Its Most Useful Features In The Settings

Tapping on your screen to get around your phone is overrated. Shortcuts offer an arguably better and faster way to navigate your device. On a Google Pixel, some of these shortcuts are conveniently built into the power and volume buttons.

Double pressing the power button can launch the Camera app or your Wallet, while holding down the same button lets you talk to Google Gemini or power down your phone. The volume buttons, on the other hand, are mainly for controls. When you press the volume up and power buttons together, you can mute your phone. When you use them in the Camera app, you can either snap a photo or zoom in and out.

But other than these three buttons, your Google Pixel is actually hiding another nifty button that you can assign shortcuts to — right on the back of your phone. No, there isn't a visible button there. What it does have is a feature that can detect double taps. This back-tap gesture was first introduced with Android 11, and it continues to be a handy function on many of Google's phones, from the Pixel 4a up to the latest Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. We'll walk you through how to enable and use it.