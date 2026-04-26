4 Things Your Google Pixel's USB-C Port Does (Besides Charging)

USB-C is pretty ubiquitous nowadays, used to charge virtually every phone brand, including Apple's latest iPhones since the iPhone 15. You'll find it for charging tons of other devices, too, from wireless earbuds to headphones, even rechargeable TV remotes. When it comes to the latest Google Pixel phones, the USB-C port can be used for more purposes than just charging.

From connecting a pair of wired headphones to transferring files and mirroring on a big screen, the port can be leveraged for lots more. The one downside: you can't charge your phone via wires while you're using the port for something else. But you can still pop it atop a wireless charging pad to recharge wirelessly if there's one available to you. With the latest Google Pixel 10 series phones, you can leverage Qi2 charging via Pixelsnap built-in magnets, making using the USB-C port for other purposes even more enticing.