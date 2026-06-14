Why There's Simply No Need For Siri Anymore
In 2011 Apple introduced Siri, its intelligent assistant that responds to users by audibly answering their questions. Siri launched with the iPhone 4S alongside the release of iOS 5. Back then, Siri was among the earliest iterations of voice-assisted technology on a smartphone, and since its release, several others have been developed. With so many other voice-activated assistants and AI tools available in our lives today, though, Siri may be a tool of the past.
Siri is only available on Apple devices such as iPhones and iPads. Nowadays, you will find a similar intelligent assistant on just about any brand of phone available, such as Google Gemini, Bixby, and Amazon Alexa. Each allows users to verbally ask a question or make a request to the intelligent assistant to have it search for the answer. The assistant will then provide the answer through voice or text, and it can also search for a website and make a phone call on the user's behalf. The writing has been on the wall for some time for Gemini to replace Siri on iPhones, but with so many AI tools and intelligent systems available, the future is only looking bleaker for Siri.
How AI Assistants are better than Siri
In a recent update, Apple confirmed Siri is powered by Google's Gemini, so with Apple and Google now partnering on the updated Siri AI, there's even less of a reason to use Siri. Gemini, by itself, is not locked to one platform, brand, or phone, and it can be used throughout any smartphone including Apple products. The same is true of AI tools such as ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot. With how easily accessible AI apps are today, users can download one to their phone and ask it questions, either verbally or through texts, that it then answers either audibly or in a text response.
The original Siri isn't as optimized or intelligent as current tools. It took until 2026 for Apple to upgrade Siri to Siri AI and, by then, users had already found their preferred assistant to use to make searches or discover information. Gemini has been able to control smart devices, respond to texts, make calls, and just about everything else Apple's Siri can do before the update, and it has the tools capable of doing tasks you'll be thrilled to never have to do again.
The problems with Siri
Siri may be useful as a software for Apple owners, but there are a few issues with it. As it's been around for 15 years, users have had their fair share of troubles with the intelligent assistant and they've taken to online forums to vent out their frustrations. This has led many to switch out Siri for other voice-assistant apps.
Those who have used Siri say it can be difficult to get the assistant to hear commands. They would have to repeat requests multiple times for Siri to comprehend what was being said. Another tested how well apps like Siri were at answering inquiries. Siri may not be quite as capable as Gemini or even Bixby at following prompts, and it may not fully understand what is being requested.
Apple has been using other software outside of its new partnership with Google for assistance in its Apple CarPlay feature, which now supports third-party AI chatbots including Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini. Apple's update to Siri AI shows it is looking to the future, but it may be too little too late when compared to other voice assistants.