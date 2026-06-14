Why There's Simply No Need For Siri Anymore

In 2011 Apple introduced Siri, its intelligent assistant that responds to users by audibly answering their questions. Siri launched with the iPhone 4S alongside the release of iOS 5. Back then, Siri was among the earliest iterations of voice-assisted technology on a smartphone, and since its release, several others have been developed. With so many other voice-activated assistants and AI tools available in our lives today, though, Siri may be a tool of the past.

Siri is only available on Apple devices such as iPhones and iPads. Nowadays, you will find a similar intelligent assistant on just about any brand of phone available, such as Google Gemini, Bixby, and Amazon Alexa. Each allows users to verbally ask a question or make a request to the intelligent assistant to have it search for the answer. The assistant will then provide the answer through voice or text, and it can also search for a website and make a phone call on the user's behalf. The writing has been on the wall for some time for Gemini to replace Siri on iPhones, but with so many AI tools and intelligent systems available, the future is only looking bleaker for Siri.