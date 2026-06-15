How Long Do Owners Say iPhones Usually Last?
In the early days of the smartphone era, the iPhone upgrade cycle was somewhat predictable. Every two years, iPhone owners would trade in their old device and purchase a new model, often at a subsidized price through their wireless carrier. It feels like ancient history now, but there was a time when iPhone upgrades were routinely available for free, provided users signed up for a 2-year mobile carrier contract.
At the time, the two-year upgrade cadence made perfect sense. Apple was releasing new hardware improvements and software features at a furious pace. Consequently, users who wanted to take advantage of Apple's latest and greatest technologies had no choice but to upgrade. As a prime example, users who were interested in using Touch ID or Face ID had to upgrade to the iPhone 5s or iPhone X, respectively. Additionally, there was a time when older iPhone models noticeably got sluggish after a few years. Taken together, iPhone owners in the 2007-2012 era typically held onto their devices for about 2-3 years. Over the last decade, though, the upgrade dynamic has changed considerably.
iPhone users are holding onto their devices for longer than ever
iPhones today have world-class hardware and are fast enough such that most users don't even notice a degradation in performance over time. And coupled with the fact that wireless carriers no longer offer absurdly generous subsidies, consumers today are holding onto their iPhones longer than ever before.
My own history as a longtime iPhone user helps illustrate this dynamic. In the early days of the iPhone, I would keep it for about two years. I would then upgrade and take advantage of generous carrier subsidies. Even in situations where a new iPhone model only introduced minor enhancements, I was inclined to upgrade because I could tell that my older iPhone was getting a bit slow, especially when I updated to new iterations of iOS that demanded more powerful hardware to run smoothly.
In recent years, however, my upgrade schedule has elongated considerably. For instance, I purchased an iPhone 11 Pro in late 2019. It worked perfectly for many years, and I only decided to upgrade to the iPhone 17 in 2025. All told, I spent six years with the iPhone 11 Pro, a length of time that would have been unheard of back in the early iPhone days. For more context, I waited three years before upgrading from the 2016 iPhone SE to the iPhone 11 Pro. Essentially, my upgrade cadence went from every two years to every three years, then to six years.
Many iPhone users report longer upgrade cycles
My experience with longer iPhone upgrade cycles is far from unique. If anything, it has become the norm. A Reddit post from a few years ago polled iPhone users about how long their devices tend to last. The answers weren't all that surprising. Many iPhone owners said that they typically keep their devices for about 3-4 years. Interestingly, even among people who upgrade after 3-4 years, many said their devices were still running fine but that they felt inclined to upgrade due to issues like a faulty charging port or a cracked screen. While some users claimed to have kept their iPhones for 8 years, that is clearly the exception to the rule.
Meanwhile, other users on a similar Reddit thread said they were able to significantly extend the life of their iPhones by paying for a battery replacement. Indeed, this is a great and affordable way to squeeze more use out of your iPhone without having to break the bank on a completely new device.
While some analysts have argued that longer iPhone upgrade cycles would impact Apple's bottom line, that scenario hasn't played out at all. During Apple's March 2026 fiscal quarter, for example, the company posted $111.2 billion in revenue, a new Q2 record (via MacRumors).
The iPhone's build quality has improved
The fact that users aren't upgrading as frequently should be be expected. For one, iPhone hardware has become so advanced that it can easily run software updates released many years after a device first launched. Many smartphone manufacturers have promised customers that they will have at least five years before they discontinue software updates, so the annual phone upgrade is no longer necessary.
It's also worth highlighting that iPhone build quality has improved drastically over the years. Look at water resistance, for example. iPhone models up to the iPhone 6s didn't even have an IP rating for water and dust resistance. This made the devices more prone to getting damaged through everyday use. The iPhone 7 in 2016 was Apple's first water resistant iPhone, and shipped with an IP67 rating. A few years later, the iPhone XS shipped with an IP68 rating. It was able to withstand water submersion at a depth of 2 meters for up to 30 minutes. Subsequent iPhone models improved this. All iPhones since the iPhone 12 boast an IP68 rating and can withstand being submerged in 6 meters of water for 30 minutes.
In a similar vein, iPhones today are less prone to shattering when dropped. Thanks to advances like Apple's Ceramic Shield and stronger frames, modern iPhones are simply more durable. Consequently, the need to upgrade to a newer device after dropping an iPhone is less of an issue today than ever before.