How Long Do Owners Say iPhones Usually Last?

iPhones today have world-class hardware and are fast enough such that most users don't even notice a degradation in performance over time. And coupled with the fact that wireless carriers no longer offer absurdly generous subsidies, consumers today are holding onto their iPhones longer than ever before.

My own history as a longtime iPhone user helps illustrate this dynamic. In the early days of the iPhone, I would keep it for about two years. I would then upgrade and take advantage of generous carrier subsidies. Even in situations where a new iPhone model only introduced minor enhancements, I was inclined to upgrade because I could tell that my older iPhone was getting a bit slow, especially when I updated to new iterations of iOS that demanded more powerful hardware to run smoothly.

In recent years, however, my upgrade schedule has elongated considerably. For instance, I purchased an iPhone 11 Pro in late 2019. It worked perfectly for many years, and I only decided to upgrade to the iPhone 17 in 2025. All told, I spent six years with the iPhone 11 Pro, a length of time that would have been unheard of back in the early iPhone days. For more context, I waited three years before upgrading from the 2016 iPhone SE to the iPhone 11 Pro. Essentially, my upgrade cadence went from every two years to every three years, then to six years.