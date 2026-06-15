Why Is Google's Pixel 'A' Series So Much Cheaper?

Let's look at the Google Pixel 10a as a primary example, since it is the newest A series that's often considered a competitive, high-value phone compared to similarly priced options. The Google Pixel 10a is sold for $500, while the starting price for the standard Google Pixel 10 with 128GB is $700. At a baseline, the Google Pixel 10a is powered by the Google Tensor G4 and comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of starting storage, and a 5100 mAh battery. It is also equipped with a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display, capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera uses a dual rear camera system and a front-facing lens that measures 48MP, 13MP, and 13MP, respectively.

Compare all those specs to the Google Pixel 10. The flagship base entry is powered by the Google Tensor G5, has 12GB of RAM (though some of this is reserved for AI functions), has 128GB of starting storage, and a 4970 mAh battery. It also has a 6.3-inch Actua LTPS OLED display, capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras are more evolved, since the phone uses a triple camera in the rear, including a telephoto camera that the Pixel 10a doesn't have, and one in the front, at 50MP, 13MP, 10.8MP (telephoto), and 13MP (front).

Lastly, we have to consider their design and premium materials, which vary considerably between these two phones. The Pixel 10a has thicker bezels and weaker glass protection than the Pixel 10 (with the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i in the former versus the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the latter).