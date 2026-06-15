This Google Pixel Feature Hidden In Plain Sight Is Its Most Convenient Tool

With so many Android updates and Pixel Drops, some Pixel UI features go under the radar unless you actively look for them. It turns out there is a handy, hidden tool built into the Pixel UI in the app switch window. Essentially, there is a "Select" button you can tap under an app that lets you split the interactable contents into parts or sections based on the current window; you can then choose any selectable section and copy and paste it into another app, or even choose parts to search on the web. Notably, this differs slightly from the built-in clipboard feature in Gboard (a default keyboard option on Pixel phones), which lets you copy anything, save it automatically to the clipboard, then paste it into another app after you've opened the clipboard section from your keyboard — though you definitely can use the Pixel "Select" feature to copy components and store them in your Pixel keyboard's clipboard.

Plus, it's convenient if you need a quick way to copy a text to input into another app, like Google Maps, to open directions. For example, if you learn someone's location in Google Messages, you can use that to open your recent app screen, tap the "Select" button beneath it, copy the text message, then paste it elsewhere (like Google Maps), all without opening the app you just copied from. In a way, it essentially gives you control over the contents you want to take without having to crop a screenshot to manage sensitive information.