5 Things You Probably Didn't Know Your Pixel's Keyboard Could Do

Whether you're rocking a Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold or an older, more compact-friendly option like the Google Pixel 8a, you're likely to make use of the default keyboard, Gboard. While some manufacturers offer their own, like Samsung and Huawei, you can still override your smartphone's keyboard by installing the Gboard app.

Beyond providing a clean, user-friendly UI, Gboard is a top keyboard app for its functionality. It has good predictive text, fantastic glide typing, and helpful text editing tools in its arsenal. Plus, it makes sense to stick with the app if you like staying within Google's ecosystem on your Pixel phone.

As you might already know, one of the awesome perks of being a Pixel user with Google-related apps, is that you get to try out new features when Pixel Drops happen, like the new Gboard AI writing tools during one of 2025's Pixel Drops. But if you don't pay attention to all of Google's patch notes, you might miss out on features hidden away in your Gboard settings or tucked away in the grid menu — some of these are very convenient, enabling shortcuts or saving a lot of time while you're typing.